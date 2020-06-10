MANKATO — Bonnie Walton's bowling arm didn't get rusty since she played her last game three months ago. Her first roll Wednesday afternoon was a strike.
Her husband, Dale, was putting on his shoes at the Wow Zone but Bonnie wasn't too worried. She usually beats him, she said.
"Although, the last game we played he almost had a 600 series. So we'll see if he remembers how to do it."
Allison Jennings said she's thrilled to reopen the doors of the Wow Zone.
"It feels really good to get back to work," she said of the governor's easing of restrictions, allowing many more businesses to open beginning Wednesday. "It almost feels like I'm at a new job for the first day. It's the same but it's very different."
They have every other bowling lane open to allow for distancing and closed off every other table and booth in the restaurant.
"We limit how many people can be in the arcade at one time, we have it roped off. There will be 10 or less in the laser tag room."
Under phase three of the governor's reopening strategy, restaurants are now allowed indoor dining at 50% capacity, while bowling alleys, fitness centers and movie theaters can operate at 25 percent capacity. All businesses must also have a COVID-19 protocols plan, and no business can have more than 250 people inside at any one time.
Social gatherings of 10 people are allowed indoors and 25 outdoors, but in all cases the need for social distancing of 6 feet will apply.
The loosened restrictions come as state health officials say the COVID-19 pandemic may be trending downward or at least have plateaued for now.
Chad Ziemke, manager of Fitness for $10 on Madison Avenue, was welcoming back members and some new members.
"There's a lot of excitement from people coming in," he said.
They have every other exercise machine turned off and are doing lots of cleaning and taking other safety measures.
"We're ready. We had three months to watch what they were doing in other states."
He's hopeful people will be coming back but said they are offering a continuation of freezes on membership dues until members are comfortable returning.
"We have sister clubs in Nevada that opened a few weeks ago and they were seeing about 60% (of their normal business levels)."
Ziemke said he was actually surprised the governor's latest orders on business reopenings were not stricter than they are.
Still he said the shutdown was hard.
"I don't know how you shut down a business for three months and expect them to thrive."
Rather than operating 24 hours a day as in the past, Fitness for $10 is open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends for now.
Recent Minnesota State University graduate Dylan Melchert was glad to be able to get back to doing some strength training.
"It's great to be be back at it."
Melchert said he's been able to incorporate a workout as part of his job at the Walmart distribution center, a place that's been extremely busy. "There's plenty of heavy boxes to move. I've been doing a total body workout."
Like many reopened businesses, the Wow Zone also is operating with reduced hours for now. The entertainment center is open 1-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
Jennings said they are taking reservations both for dining and bowling. "We have a welcome person managing reservations to make sure a table or lane is open before people go in. We disinfect everything between customers."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.