MANKATO — State and local officials don’t expect the pause on Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine to be a major setback in Minnesota’s inoculation progress.
Minnesota followed the lead of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in sidelining the one-dose vaccine Tuesday. The federal agencies are investigating extremely rare occurrences of blood clots found in a half-dozen women who’d received the vaccine.
Six women between age 18 and 48 experienced blood clots, out of 6.8 million Americans who received the J&J vaccine. About 184,000 recipients are Minnesotans.
The vaccine accounts for only 5% of all doses administered in Minnesota, with Moderna and Pfizer’s two-dose vaccines being the remaining 95%.
J&J doses also have been relatively rare in south-central Minnesota as well, said Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Health Care Coalition.
“The majority of the vaccine that’s out there is Moderna and Pfizer,” he said. “We still have plenty of that vaccine out there and we’ll continue to push that as the weeks ensue.”
The coalition, which allocates its doses to various clinics in the south-central region, has received 24,000 total vaccine doses during the pandemic. Of the total, 1,200 doses, or 5%, have been J&J.
Pharmacies and bigger health systems — each getting allotments through other federal or state channels — also have been getting limited J&J doses, Weller said. Supplies were extra tight for much of March following the vaccine’s approval and initial rollout.
It’s unclear how long the pause on J&J will continue, or if it’ll be permanent. More will be known after a CDC committee convenes Wednesday to discuss next steps, while the FDA looks more into the exact cause of the blood clots.
Gov. Tim Walz suggested the pause on J&J might not last long as he toured a vaccination center Tuesday at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
“This is being done out of an abundance of caution,” he said. “This is the way the system is supposed to work. I would anticipate this should be a relatively short pause.”
Joining him on the tour was Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who advised anyone experiencing severe headaches, abominable or leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks of receiving the J&J vaccine to contact their health care provider. No blood clotting side effects have been identified among Moderna or Pfizer vaccine recipients, although they should also contact their providers if they feel anything wrong.
As more counties reach or approach 50% of residents age 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose, reports about even exceedingly rare side effects could dent efforts to convince holdouts to get vaccinated. Malcolm brought it up Tuesday, and Weller expressed similar concerns.
“For the anti-vaxxers and those on the fence, this may be a setback, but it encourages us to do more explanations about the vaccine,” Weller said.
The main downside to the pause in the short term, he said, is not having the one-dose option available to targeted groups where scheduling two doses is more difficult.
“The setback will be in the convenience factor,” Weller said. “What was nice about the J&J is it was one shot and you’re done.”
The coalition received about 1,270 vaccines to be administered this week. Next week’s shipment number isn’t finalized, but he expects the total to be about level.
As of Tuesday, Minnesota looked on track to reach half of all adults with at least one vaccine dose by the end of this week. Minnesota reached nearly 2.1 million people with one dose in the state’s latest update, equaling about 47.7% of the eligible population.
South-central Minnesota has two counties already above 50% vaccinated. Brown County leads the nine-county region with 56% of the 16 and older population vaccinated, and Nicollet County is at 51%.
The remaining counties range from 39% to 48%. Blue Earth County is in the middle at 45%.
Nicollet County’s strong numbers include a recent vaccination clinic at Gustavus Adolphus College. About 200 people received vaccines Thursday and 1,100 of the 2,900 student, faculty or staff population has been vaccinated so far, according to JJ Akin, director of media relations.
The 200 people on Thursday received J&J doses. The college’s health service planned to put out a message about the CDC and FDA’s announcement regarding the vaccine in a weekly email update sent out Tuesday.
Gustavus doesn’t have a vaccination clinic scheduled this week. A limited number of doses could be available to students, faculty or staff next week.
