KASOTA — As the COVID-19 pandemic wore on, Patricia Linehan kept receiving similar calls from dog owners.
Linehan runs True Connections Canine Academy in Kasota with her husband, Terry. People kept reaching out because they needed help with dogs they’d adopted or purchased during the pandemic.
“It wasn’t like their dogs were eating people, but they were scared of people, lunging on walks and barking,” Linehan said. “That’s exactly why I decided to start the calm down class.”
Linehan’s class and others like it serve as social skill builders for dogs to get more comfortable around their own kind and humans.
It's a service in high demand during the pandemic, with many owners struggling to socialize their pets after long periods of isolated one-on-one time.
Linehan isn't only teaching, but also socializing her own dog who came to her as a puppy during the pandemic. The process requires patience, she said, a crucial quality in a good dog owner.
“It has taken me a long time to get her to not react to people, because she wasn’t socialized,” she said of Challah, an 18-month-old Pyrenean shepherd.
Just like with humans, the pandemic caused dogs to be more isolated than usual from wider society over the last 18 months. Those formative months are especially important for puppy socialization.
Many dog owners face the same challenge getting their dogs accustomed to being around more people and pooches. Others who switched to working from home during the pandemic, but now have to return to in-office working, are navigating how to help their dogs through separation anxiety.
For both challenges, Linehan recommends a gradual approach. It could help to start the undersocialized dog at a distance from people and other pets, be observant about how it reacts to them, then use positive reinforcement when it acts calm.
Acting calm yourself, Linehan said, will also help the dog keep calmer.
“We need to think about things from a dog’s perspective,” she said. "We know the kid on the bicycle coming toward us isn’t dangerous; that doesn’t mean the dog feels the same way. When we pull on dog leashes and get irritated with them, they read us carefully and we’re adding stress to the dog."
To a human, tugging the leash might seem like a good way to tell the dog to stop. To a dog, it might just be confirming what it was concerned about was truly a threat — after all, their owner seemed upset about it.
Separation anxiety, meanwhile, often goes more unseen. Owners are good about noticing the "loud" signs of it, like when they come home to find the dog destroyed something, said Nicole Lueck, a certified veterinary technician at the Minnesota Valley Pet Hospital.
Unless they live close to neighbors who'll hear a dog barking all day, owners are less likely to know how their dogs are doing home alone. Cameras have helped owners see the full extent of separation anxiety, Lueck said.
"We'll see the dog is pacing, panting, what we call hypervigilance," she said. "Those dogs are very stressed as well, but no one knows."
As a specialist in pet behavior, Lueck is busy these days working with owners on questions about socialization. The pet hospital has a resource page on its website linking to videos on a range of topics, including puppy socialization during the pandemic.
One of the missteps she advises against is trying to oversocialize a pet. Maybe an owner brings it to a pet store right away or another closed space with people and other animals.
It'll be too much stimulation for some puppies, Lueck said.
"It's not necessarily the quantity of socializing," she said. "It's the quality and how you did it."
Sitting on a bench in a park with your dog is an example of an early, quality social setting. Strangers will walk by, the dog will see them, and the owner can reward the dog for good behavior.
A similar approach, combined with a dog crate, can help with separation anxiety. Start by keeping the crate in a room where you and the dog regularly spend time.
From there, practice tossing treats or placing toys in the crate to get the dog to go inside. Over time, the dog develops positive associations with the crate even when the owner isn't there.
Lueck's other tips for dog owners include being perceptive about a dog's body language and advocating for the dog in social settings. Yawning, licking lips and turning away can all be common signs of a dog not being comfortable in a situation.
Advocating for a dog requires recognizing how it's reacting to a situation. If need be, it could require saying "no" to someone who wants to pet them.
"I'm a big fan of owners being advocates," Lueck said. "If the owner knows what a nervous puppy looks like, be sure to say 'Please don’t pet them now.'"
Because of how much dogs learn at a young age, puppy classes can go a long way, Linehan said. From there, gradual and continued socialization can help the dog and the owner reach their goals.
The goal for many owners is to have a dog who's comfortable in a wide range of settings, from dog parks to family gatherings. Even if they have delayed socialization, though, pandemic puppies can make a smooth transition from controlled environments to wider society if owners have patience with them.
Linehan sees how much positive reinforcement and gradual socialization has helped her newest dog. Challah is still a little jumpy around men in particular, but she's come a long way and will continue to work on it with Linehan.
“Dogs are phenomenal learners, and people can teach them just about anything,” Linehan said.
