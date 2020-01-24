MANKATO — Activist Kathy Kelly uses stories about ordinary people she's met in Iraq and Afghanistan as tools against military and economic warfare.
And when she, as co-coordinator for Voices for Creative Non-Violence, is invited to speak, she uses first-hand experiences to demonstrate how war is a "hollowing out of society."
"I want them (her audiences) to try to imagine what life is like for people who live outside of the United States," Kelly said during a phone interview.
"It's the people in Iraq who have suffered horribly...it's the children in Iran who are punished by sanctions."
"Kathy has been so admirable in trying to bring peace to our world. We certainly have to try every angle there is," said Sister Alice Zachmann, a member of the religious community sponsoring a Mankato presentation by Kelly 7 p.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Good Counsel Conference Center, 170 Good Counsel Drive.
Zachmann and another member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, Sister Gladys Schmidt, both have known Kelly for several years.
The three women have met regularly over the years and are looking forward to spending time together Tuesday before the evening presentation.
"I have intense admiration for them," Kelly said complimenting the two nuns at Good Counsel.
"I've known Gladys since our days together in Chicago and our work in Women Against Military Madness."
Zachmann and Kelly spent time together in Washington, D.C., 2019, when both were honorees at a banquet that recognized 12 women as champions of peace.
"It was especially good to see Alice being honored for her work with indigenous women in Guatemala," Kelly said as she described the National Women’s History Project-National Women’s History Alliance sponsored ceremony.
Gentleness and perseverance are important attributes for a peacemaker, Zachmann said describing her co-activist friend's achievements.
Kelly, a Chicagoan, was living in Baghdad during the 2003 “Shock and Awe” phase of the U.S. Invasion of Iraq.
Her neighborhood was a target.
"After the bombing ended, I saw some Marines on the street and they looked thirsty, so I brought them water."
The group of young military expressed concern for her safety.
"I told them I was in more danger from the bombs," Kelly said.
During several trips to Afghanistan over the last 10 years, she's lived among the working class of Kabul.
Kelly and her companions believe the U.S. does not have a “humanitarian” role in Afghanistan and that reparations should be paid for the suffering caused in both Afghanistan and Iraq, according to Voices for Creative Non-Violence's website.
From 1996-2003, Kelly and other Voices activists formed 70 delegations that openly defied economic sanctions by bringing medicines to children and families in Iraq. She has lived alongside ordinary people during warfare in Gaza, Lebanon, Bosnia and Nicaragua.
She was sentenced to one year in federal prison in 1988 after she planted corn at nuclear missile silo sites. In 2004, she spent three months in prison after an incident at a military training school when she crossed a line restricting protesters.
As a war tax refuser, Kelly has refused payment of all forms of federal income tax since 1980. She's protested drone warfare by participating in demonstrations outside of several remote operations bases in the United States.
In 2015, Kelly attempted to deliver an anti-drone warfare message (a loaf of bread and a letter) to an Air Force commander. She was imprisoned for several months at Lexington, Kentucky, after being convicted by a federal judge.
"Kathy has been so admirable in trying to bring peace to our world. We certainly have to try every angle there is," Zachmann said.
