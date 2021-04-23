ST. PETER — A survivor of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Florida, will give the keynote lecture for Gustavus Adolphus College’s 40th annual MAYDAY! Peace Conference 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Jaclyn Corin also is a co-founder of March For Our Lives, a student-led organization that supports gun control legislation.
“Voices of Change: Our Generation of Student Activism" is a virtual conference that's open to the public.
Speakers will focus on the legacy of student activism in creating change in society. Gustavus history professor Greg Kaster's noon lecture is “Kent, Parkland, and the History of Social-Justice Student Activism in the United States.”
Originally scheduled in 2020 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Kent State shootings, the conference was postponed due to COVID-19.
Registration is not necessary to watch the conference at: gustavus.edu/events/mayday.
The annual MAYDAY! Peace Conference was founded at Gustavus Adolphus College in 1981 by the late Florence and Raymond Sponberg and is designed to educate the community about issues related to peace, human rights and social justice.
For more information, contact the Office of Marketing and Communication at Gustavus at 933-7520 or email: marketing@gustavus.edu.
