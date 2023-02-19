In November 2001, a few months after the terrorist 9/11 attacks on the United States, Sister Gladys Schmitz and the late Cheryl Lee launched an outdoor vigil they dubbed Just Peace.
The idea for a quiet but visible gathering in Mankato was sparked during a ride home from a protest event in St. Peter.
“It was when (the United States) started bombing Afghanistan ... We thought there needed to be a place to publicly say this war is not a good war,” 97-year-old Schmitz recalled.
“Cheryl and I went alone the first couple of times, but it didn’t take long for others to join us.”
Schmitz said the two consistently showed up every week to protest the Global War on Terrorism at the vigil’s designated site across from the historic Mankato post office building on Second Street.
“And it didn’t just quit there; there have been plenty of other peace-related things to address,” she said.
Mankato’s vigil predates a handful of similar pacifist demonstrations throughout the country soon to mark a second decade of weekly meetings since March 19, 2003 — the day the United States invaded Iraq.
Richard Reisdorf, 78, joined Schmitz and Lee at the Mankato park a few weeks after their first vigil. Schmitz, a member of School Sisters of Notre Dame, and Reisdorf, a U.S. military veteran, had previously connected on calls to action regarding other issues, such as landmine awareness.
Until 2021, Reisdorf would regularly arrive at his station with signs to hold up for passers-by to read, including one bearing a Veterans for Peace logo. Many of the signs he carried were made by SSND members.
Reisdorf said one of his fondest vigil memories is of a woman behind the wheel of a car when she offered a peace sign to show her support.
“She managed that while smoking a cigarette and talking on her phone, so the gesture was sincere,” he said.
Another former longtime participant, Lynn Kidder, recalled noticing the vigil shortly after she and her husband moved to the area in 2004. Knowing there were people who felt as she did about the war was important, she said.
After Kidder joined the vigil, she found there were area residents who did not agree with her. She was at the park in April 2005 when military recruiters who had offices across the street sounded their opinion.
“They began to play loud military music throughout the noon hour on Wednesdays,” Kidder said.
Reisdorf recalled that in the gathering’s early years, sometimes 20 people would show up at noon Wednesdays.
“In those days, it was more of an anti-Bush protest than an anti-war protest,” he said.
Reisdorf said the number of attendees went down after Barack Obama was elected president — a time when people were more optimistic about prospects for peace.
The vigil was in its 10th year when Sister Alice Zachmann, now 96, first brought a picket sign to Jackson Park.
She and Schmitz have been friends and fellow peace crusaders for many years. Both have worked to end wrenching poverty and oppression. Schmitz worked in inner-city Chicago for many years. Zachmann made her first visit to Guatemala in 1975 and ever since has been speaking out about the human rights abuses she found. Together, the two women have donated more than 100 years of their lives to efforts of peace. Their missions and projects crisscross the globe, from sub-Saharan Africa to Colombia, from Guatemala to Nicaragua.
In 1982, Zachmann began the Guatemalan Human Rights Commission in the basement of a Croatian Mission in northeast Washington, D.C. In 2002, she began working at the Torture Abolition and Survivors Support Coalition in an effort to publicize cases of governmental torture abroad.
“I believe this (peace and social justice) is my calling,” Zachmann said.
She said that faith has been the backbone of her conviction.
Zachmann and Schmitz are among the former Good Counsel residents who moved to Benedictine Living Community in Shakopee last year. They have not attended Mankato’s peace vigil since 2020.
“At the time I stopped going, there was some really bad weather,” Schmitz said.
“I called a half dozen people to ask them how would it be if just this once, we made it a Thursday instead of a Wednesday, and they agreed. Then we (Good Counsel) got locked down with COVID.
“But we had Jane Craig and Jim Brown and Jeremy Jaspers — they kept it going. I understand they are still there,” Schmitz said.
Craig showed up at vigils this winter where she’s endured variety of weather conditions and heckling.
“Sometimes, people shout at me to get a job. I have a job,” Craig said.
Most motorists show no reaction to the signs she carries. Some honk and wave. And others flash their middle fingers.
Veterans for Peace member James Brown is one of the regulars. Being a member of the veterans group and his participation in the vigil have been vehicles that help him process the loss of a friend. His best buddy was killed in Vietnam.
“War has had a horrible effect on me. It’s stupid ... I have zero tolerance for war, including the one we have now,” Brown said, referring to Russia-Ukraine war.
Doctor’s appointments, along with January’s bitter cold and icy sidewalks, have hindered his vigil attendance, but not completely.
“I showed up for about 15 minutes one Wednesday,” said Brown, when he was asked about the sub-zero temperatures on some of the January vigil days.
“After all, the sisters would bundle up for all kinds of weather to be there,” he said.
Last summer, several vigil members attended an open house at Good Counsel. They said farewell to Schmitz and Zachmann before their move off campus to a Shakopee assisted care center.
Brown said Sister Gladys has provided him with lots of background information on a variety of issues. That knowledge has been nourishing.
Brown has no immediate plans to stop attending the vigil. He’ll be at the park on Wednesdays “until they cut the defense budget by 90 percent.”
The sisters were in agreement in their hope for the future and confidence in the Mankato peace activists.
“You just have to have a heart and know that it is something that needs to be done,” Zachmann said.
