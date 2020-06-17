MANKATO — Free peaches will be distributed Thursday to motorists at Mankato Hy-Vee Food Store locations at 410 S. Riverfront Drive and 2010 Adams St.
The event is one of several donation promotions organized by Hy-Vee in partnership with its supplier SunWest Fruit Co. to help individuals and families impacted by the coronavirus.
The giveaway of a dozen peaches per customer is slated 10 a.m. to noon or until the peaches are gone. About 3,200 pounds of peaches will be given away at the Mankato stores.
The Hilltop Hy-Vee peach pickup will be in the southwest parking lot and in the south parking lot of the Riverfront Hy-Vee. The peaches will be loaded into vehicles using a contactless method to minimize physical contact and enforce social distancing. Customers must remain in their vehicles. Employees will be wearing masks and gloves. No walk-ups will be allowed.
