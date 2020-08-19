MANKATO — State health and agriculture officials are advising Minnesotans not to eat fresh peaches supplied by a California packing company because recent salmonella infections have been linked to the produce.
Wawona Packing Co. has supplied whole peaches to Aldi and Target stores and possibly to other retail locations, a Minnesota Department of Health press release said.
On Wednesday, ALDI announced a recall of peaches from Wawona, including both loose and bagged peaches. Target officials are in the process of removing peaches from its stores.
MDH and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and several other states are investigating a multi-state outbreak of salmonella infections linked to consumption of fresh peaches supplied by the company.
