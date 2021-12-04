NORTH MANKATO — While at North Mankato’s American Legion Post 518, Mark Conrad said he once heard a young adult at the bar say “Pearl Harbor, whatever that is.”
It’s why annual remembrances, like a ceremony held at Post 518 on Saturday, matter. They honor the 2,403 U.S. personnel who died during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, as well as the veterans who survived.
Living survivors of the attack are few and far between nearly 80 years later, but local Pearl Harbor veteran Charles Sehe, 98, attended Saturday. He was joined by the family of Burnell Reed, another area man who served at Pearl Harbor — Reed died in 2001.
Reed’s daughter said commemorating the day meant a lot to him and means a lot to his family.
“We just like to keep it active and alive, the memories,” said Wendy Marzinske. “He was very proud of his service, and we were proud of him.”
Saturday’s remembrance ceremony was part of Post 518’s veteran of the month recognition. Conrad, who coordinates veteran of the month, said the American flag will fly in Wheeler Park throughout December in honor of the veterans who served at Pearl Harbor.
For Sehe, a Navy veteran who was on the USS Nevada during the attack, memories of the day haven’t faded.
“It still retains images in my mind,” the Mankato man said. “I see faces, but I don’t hear the voices.”
He recalls sitting at the breakfast table around 7:30 a.m. just before the attack started. Of the eight people there, he was one of two who survived.
“The loss of American soldiers and sailors, that’s what should be remembered,” he said.
Among those who died that day were Fred Krause of Le Sueur County, Quentin Gifford of Mankato and Jesse Bennett Jensen of Nicollet.
Another survivor who was a regular at Post 518 events, Vic Paradis, died at age 100 in 2019. A man from Nicollet, Edward Wentzlaff, survived the attack on USS Arizona and was later interred in the ship after his death in 2013.
It was a sound strategic attack, said Sehe, but he points out the Japanese plan failed because they didn’t destroy the machine shops. The base’s intact machine shops and fuel depots helped the Pacific Fleet rebound once the U.S. formally entered World War II after Pearl Harbor.
Post 518 was proud to have Sehe in attendance Saturday, Conrad said. He and others in attendance applauded Sehe after the Pearl Harbor veteran received a certificate of recognition for his service.
On Tuesday's 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum in Little Falls will hold a virtual remembrance program at 7 p.m. For a link to the event, go to mn.gov/mdva/news/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.