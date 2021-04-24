As the Pedal Past Poverty fundraiser kicked off Saturday in Mankato, Vusa Bentley had the mindset of a warrior.
Her mission: To use her endurance training to support a cause she’s passionate about. Pedal Past Poverty aids the Partners for Housing nonprofit, which provides supportive housing to families in need.
The annual fundraiser has teams trade off shifts pedaling away on stationary bikes, raising funds for the nonprofit as they do so. Bentley asked if she could help in another way.
The local endurance athlete and personal trainer helped raise funds by holding herself up in plank position for more than three hours Saturday.
It was her longest plank yet by about a half-hour, and the first of many planks she hopes to do across the country. Her long-term mission is to complete one-hour planks in all 50 states.
After finishing her marathon plank session Saturday, she exchanged high fives and hugs with family, friends and co-workers who came to support her. They kept time on a clock set up on a ladder behind her and encouraged her while she held her plank.
Bentley said her purpose Saturday was threefold, with the first being to help Partners for Housing. She knows how much the nonprofit helps families in transition.
“I’ve been in transition a lot in life myself,” she said. “Everyone goes through transitions. My goal is to inspire people to be their best selves.”
Being their best selves doesn’t have to mean training to plank for three hours straight, she added. Even a 30-second plank would be a good start for many people.
What matters more, she said, is lifting each other up. It’s about seeing giving as more of a hand-up to someone rather than a hand-out.
Put another way, she doesn’t support the nonprofit because she feels bad for the clients they serve. She supports it because she believes in those clients, and believes the nonprofit can help them.
Her second and third purposes for doing the plank, she said, were to serve as a liaison between law enforcement and the community and to bring awareness to her “United We Plankout” initiative. A correctional officer, she planked as part of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office “Plank Past Poverty” team.
The team was one of about 30 participating at Saturday’s Pedal Past Poverty event, held in Blue Earth County’s open-air parking garage on the corner of Fourth and Cherry streets. Other teams participated virtually off-site, making for about 300 or so pedalers in total.
Partners for Housing switched to the open-air setting this year, allowing for more social distancing between participants. The move brought in more teams than the 28 to 29 from past years.
“We’re really thrilled and completely shocked that we have more people in this kind of crazy, uncertain year,” said Partners for Housing Executive Director Jen Theneman.
The strong turnout, to her, shows people are looking for more ways to help people in need during the pandemic.
A typical Pedal Past Poverty fundraiser brought in $75,000 to the nonprofit. Given all the uncertainty, Theneman thought $40,000 would’ve been a welcome sight this year.
“I thought if we get 20 teams and raise $40,000 I’d be super happy,” she said shortly after the event kicked off. “And right now at this moment, we’re at $90,000.”
The funding will support the nonprofit’s housing programs, while also helping it move into a new home. Currently located in a building recently sold by School Sisters of Notre Dame to Loyola Catholic School, the housing nonprofit will have to relocate in June.
“It’s like the homeless organization is without a home,” Theneman said. “It’s kind of stressful.”
Rent is likely to double or triple at the next office space, so funds raised will help bridge the gap during the transition while sustaining housing services for clients.
Theneman said she was blown away by Saturday’s high participation, whether people were pedaling or planking. She hugged Bentley after the latter finished her three-hour plank.
“She’s super passionate about our organization,” Theneman said of Bentley. “It’s like however it works (for people to help), offsite, onsite, planking, pedaling, everyone is welcome.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.