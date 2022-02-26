Sister Mary Kay Gosch and her team from Good Counsel have participated in Pedal Past Poverty all 10 years it’s existed. As she did her turn on the stationary bike inside the MRCI plant on Energy Drive in Mankato, she admitted that outside of the event she is not a biker.
“This is a great event and a great way to come together as a community to support Partners for Housing,” which raises funds through the event to operate its homeless shelters.
“Unfortunately the need won’t go away,” Gosch said.
Partners for Housing Executive Director Jen Theneman said their shelters in Mankato and St. Peter — Theresa House, Welcome Inn and Union Street Place — have a waiting list year-round and needs are likely to increase.
“With the eviction moratorium gone and the state rental assistance ending and rents going up, it just puts people in a bad place.”
Part of the $75,000 to $85,000 they expected to raise Saturday will go to expanding their shelters to add a few more beds. They now have 34 beds in Mankato and 26 in St. Peter.
The shelters are open all year and people can stay up to 90 days.
While there, staff work with them to connect to services with the goal of helping them find permanent shelter by the time they leave.
The annual fundraiser has teams of 10 participants trade off shifts pedaling on stationary bikes, riding for five hours, raising money through pledges. Other teams that don’t pedal also raise pledges.
Gosch said besides the Good Counsel bike team, several other sisters were in attendance. “We have a lot of sisters who can’t ride but they raise money.”
