MANKATO — A juvenile female was injured after being dragged by a vehicle at 2:54 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot at River Hills Mall.
Police say the 18-year-old man driving a 2005 Ford Ranger and the female knew each other and had met to exchange something when the female was dragged a short distance. The driver left the area but turned himself in about an hour and a half later.
The female was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup is from Eagle Lake. Police continue to investigate and charges are pending.
