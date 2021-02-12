MANKATO — A woman was robbed of her backpack and cellphone while walking near Minnesota State University Wednesday morning in what police believe was a random attack. Two suspects have been identified.
A woman said she was on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of Warren Street around 10:30 a.m. when someone came up from behind, according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety. The woman said she felt something pressed against her head and the robber then told her to empty her pockets and took her phone and backpack.
The robber got into a vehicle and it was located in the area a short time later, said Associate Director of Public Safety Dan Schisel. A woman and a juvenile girl were taken into custody for questioning. The adult suspect was jailed on a warrant and the juvenile was released.
An investigation is ongoing but robbery charges are being recommended, Schisel said Friday morning.
A gun was recovered during a search warrant, but it's unclear if a gun was used during the robbery, Schisel said.
