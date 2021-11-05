MANKATO — Parents can pre-register to get free COVID-19 vaccines for their children between ages 5-11 Sunday at the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota.
Pfizer vaccines for the 5-11 age group received federal authorization this week after studies determined they're safe and effective. The State of Minnesota, Homeland Health and North Star Events will partner to host the vaccine clinic at the museum.
The museum at 224 Lamm St. will be open for vaccinations between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for those who pre-registered. A parent or guardian must be present for children to get vaccinated.
Second doses will be available no earlier than three weeks after first doses. Parents can book appointments through tinyurl.com/9ya6kykt.
