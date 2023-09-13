After starting a mental health club at East High School last year, Mankato East health and physical education teacher Emma Noren said she has noticed how Mankato Area Public Schools has students interested in mental health and advocating for awareness.
Now more middle and high school students will be able to step up to help as the district implements the Hope Squad, a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program.
“Just with connecting the way I have with students, I think one of my strengths is student relationships and a lot of students have shared they have struggled or are struggling mentally and need help and need that sense of connection with a trusted adult,” said Noren, a faculty Hope Squad adviser.
“This way we are able to get resources out to them, connect with them and get them the help they need through the training we’re getting today.”
The program aims to help reduce youth suicide through educating youth and peer intervention and gets students involved in helping their classmates.
The program was brought here locally through Greater Mankato Area United Way’s suicide prevention initiative.
On Wednesday, about 10 faculty advisers — around two for each participating school — such as Noren attended a training and information session before they implement the program in the district.
After advisers complete training, schools will manage a nomination process in the near future; student participants in the program need to be nominated by their peers.
Hope Squad Director of Education Tam Larnerd said they’re teaching advisers how the nomination process works.
“Kids can’t just sign up for Hope Squad. They have to be nominated by their peers. We have a nomination form where it’ll ask students to identify three of their friends that are good listeners. They’re kind. If they’re struggling, having a bad day, someone that they would go talk to,” he said.
Larnerd said the goal is to have about 30 to 40 kids who are reflective of school demographics and beyond.
“I’ll think one step beyond that, all of the subgroups in every school, from the athlete to the kid in the band, the kid in theater, LGBT+ — the second most at-risk group that we have in our schools — kids who might not even speak English at home so we have that language connection with other kids,” he said.
“It should not be a mirror image of Student Council. Student Council tends to be more of the popular influencer kids. Certainly want to have a few of them on your Hope Squad as well, but a really diverse representation.”
Larnerd said Hope Squad members will be there to be good listeners.
“One important thing to stress is these students are not being trained to be counselors. They’re not being trained to be therapists. They know it’s not their job to fix it,” he said.
“We’ll roleplay how to persuade a friend to come with them to a trusted adult on campus but also train at recognizing warning signs. Some tend to be very overt, or a friend might be saying, ‘I wish I was never here,’” he said.
“Others tend to be much more subtle. It could just be giving away a possession or a change in appearance or academic decline. Those things that, unless you’re really paying attention, you might not see.”
Hope Squad originally started in Utah between 2004 and 2005.
Since then, the program has been brought to schools across the country and to other schools in the area, such as Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
Larnerd said in addition to attending meetings and trainings, Hope Squad members also will be encouraged to take the message schoolwide.
“Every month has a different theme and a different activity that’s tied with that theme. For example, in October, the theme is resilience. One of my favorite schoolwide activities is called Shred Your Stress where the kids will round up all the shredders on campus … and then have students write down what’s stressing them out,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.