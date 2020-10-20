PEMBERTON — A Pemberton man who sexually abused three girls will spend at least 12 years in prison.
William David Huber, 63, was sentenced for three felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Two children separately reported last year they were sexually assaulted by Huber, and a young woman came forward and said she also had been abused as a child, according to court documents.
Huber entered Alford pleas and several additional counts of criminal sexual conduct were dismissed. He did not admit guilt but acknowledged a jury likely would have found him guilty.
Huber was sentenced to a collective 20 years in prison, as was proposed in the plea deal. He received consecutive sentences of 11 years and nine years in two of the cases and a concurrent 21 months in the other case.
He was given credit for the more than a year he already has spent in the Blue Earth County Jail since the first accusations were made.
Only two-thirds of a prison sentence typically is executed in Minnesota and the final one-third is completed on parole. So Huber is likely to be released in October 2032. He will then spend the rest of his life on probation and will be registered as a sex offender.
Huber invited children to his properties in Pemberton and in Waseca County to help with farm chores and he hosted pool parties, court documents say.
In April 2019 a girl told a social worker Huber once raped her when she stayed overnight at Huber's home. The girl said she was 10 or 11 years old at the time.
Another girl younger than age 13 came forward in June 2019 and reported Huber had molested her multiple times and took photographs of her private areas.
A few days later a woman in her 20s reported Huber had molested her 50 to 100 times starting when she was 9 or 10 years old and continuing until she was 13 or 14 years old.
