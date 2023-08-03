LE RAY TWP — A Pemberton driver is facing non-life-threatening injuries after her car left the roadway, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The incident happened at around noon Thursday near Le Ray Township in Blue Earth County.
Candace May Blodgett, 40, was driving a 2004 Nissan Maxima Southbound on Highway 83 when the Nissan left the road.
Road conditions were dry at the time, and Blodgett was wearing a seatbelt.
There were no passengers in the car, and only one vehicle was involved.
Blodgett is being treated at Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato.
