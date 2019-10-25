PEMBERTON — A Pemberton man allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.
Billy Joe Walters, 34, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A girl told authorities she had sex with Walters in September, according to a court complaint. The encounter was reported to police after the girl's mother read about it in the girl's diary.
Walters was arrested early Thursday morning after he ran away during an unrelated traffic stop in which he was a passenger. A drone reportedly was used to locate Walters in a cornfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.