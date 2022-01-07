ST. CLAIR — A Pemberton man had THC in his system when he caused a crash that seriously injured another driver in June, charges say.
Morgan William Spear, 20, was charged with felony criminal vehicular operation and misdemeanor running a stop sign Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Spear reportedly admitted he rolled through a stop sign before crashing into a vehicle June 6 in the intersection of County Roads 15 and 14 west of St. Clair.
The other driver was hospitalized with head, neck and chest injuries that included two broken vertebrae, according to a court complaint. The woman said in December she had spent two months in physical therapy and still was in pain.
Blood test results show Spear had THC — the active ingredient in marijuana — in his system around the time of the crash, the complaint said.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.