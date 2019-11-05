PEMBERTON — The Pemberton man accused of forcing drugs on a 15-year-old girl last year now faces additional sexual assault charges stemming from the same incident.
Justin Blane Mortenson, 26, was originally charged in January when the teen reported ingesting cocaine after he threatened her with a knife in December, the court complaint said.
The new charges allege he also forced the minor to perform oral sex on him at knifepoint, according to a complaint. The teen told investigators she didn’t initially report the sexual assault because of ongoing threats from Mortenson and his family.
