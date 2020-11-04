MANKATO — A Pemberton man who was convicted for supplying drugs to a minor was sentenced to about 2½ years in jail Tuesday.
Justin B. Mortensen, 27, was convicted for two felony drug sale charges and one misdemeanor assault charge, according to Blue Earth County District Court documents. He had several other felony charges dismissed, including for methamphetamine possession and criminal sexual conduct.
The drug charge involving a minor and the assault charge stem from a Jan. 1, 2019, incident when Mortensen reportedly forced a 15-year-old to take cocaine, according to a criminal complaint. He was later charged with another felony for drug sales in November 2019, which he was also sentenced for Tuesday.
Mortenson is incarcerated in the prison in St. Cloud and his anticipated release date is May 2023.
