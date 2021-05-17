ARLINGTON — A 45-year-old Pemberton woman was severely injured but her infant passenger was unharmed Thursday afternoon when the compact SUV she was driving rolled about 4 miles east of Arlington.
Kathleen Knutson was transported to a hospital in Hennepin County after the 2018 Nissan Rogue she was driving at about 2:30 p.m. left the roadway near the intersection of Sibley County Road 12 and 361st Avenue, Sibley County deputies said.
The infant passenger had been properly secured in a car seat.
