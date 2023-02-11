The YMCA’s second annual plunge event at Lake Washington more than doubled the number of participants, added a silent auction and was on track to raise $15,000 for youth camps, up from $10,000 in the inaugural year.
And this year’s event on Saturday, in front of Westwood Marina, also featured the singing of the National Anthem from a professionally trained opera singer who’s been featured at Twins baseball games and other major events.
While Amber Estenson, from the northern Minnesota city of Frazee, is appreciated for her operatic talents, her big fame comes as a TikTok star. Her “That Midwest Mom” videos have been viewed by nearly 12 million people. Her best known video is a Snickers Salad recipe, with more than 3 million views.
Using an exaggerated “Fargo”-style Minnesota accent, many of Estenson’s video pay homage to the often quirky salads and recipes of the Midwest.
“My niece and nephew live in Mankato and go to the Y camps and my sister (Ashley Dahlman) works at the Y, so I got roped into doing this,” she said of her visit, which included a jump into the water with her sister.
The Penguin Plunge raised funds for scholarships to help kids attend the 96 camps the Y holds throughout the summer.
Some of them are at Kiwanis Camp Patterson on Lake Washington, where 160 kids per week get a summer camp experience. More kids attend day camps.
“They’re based out of the Y but we go out to different parks and things in the area,” said Dustin Slaughter, YMCA camp director.
“We serve 3,300 kids overall and we’re hoping to get that number higher this year,” he said of the camps.
Although the temperatures were warmer than at last year’s event, Slaughter said after emerging from the hole in the ice that the water felt colder than he remembers.
“It took my breath away. But it was a lot of fun.”
The beefed-up event this year included a silent auction and a portable sauna on the edge of the lake where people could go heat up after jumping in the water.
The sauna came courtesy of Nicole Griensewic, who started her “Stoked Saunas” (stokedsaunas.com) business a few months ago. Griensewic is also executive director of Region Nine Development Commission.
“There are more portable sauna businesses springing up in the Twin Cities and northern Minnesota, but I believe mine is the first in southern Minnesota,” she said.
Besides getting the sauna delivered, she brings chairs and an outdoor fire pit for people to enjoy. The sauna, custom-made in Shakopee, has a wood-fired sauna heater and solar panels to power lights inside and outside the sauna.
This year’s event marked a new name for the annual fundraiser, with the first one being called the Patterson Plunge.
“Last year we raised money just for Camp Patterson but now we’re raising funds for all the camps,” Slaughter said.
Camp Patterson underwent big expansions and improvements in recent years.
The dining hall was increased in size by 50%, air conditioned and insulated, and a recreation hall was expanded.
Since 2019 nearly $600,000 has been raised for improvements to Camp Patterson, which has operated since 1927. Contributors include Mankato Kiwanis Members, area foundations and community members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.