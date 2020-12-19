MANKATO — In a year of disease, economic recession and growing hunger, Doug and Sue Erickson of Mankato Township didn’t make the biggest charitable donation to those in need.
But the Ericksons might have made the heaviest.
“It was definitely a workout,” said Morgan Wuebker of the Madison Avenue branch of Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union. “It required more than a few muscles.”
In fact, it required a truck.
Wuebker knew something different was coming on the final day of the fundraiser for Minnesota food shelves when Sue Erickson stopped by the Madison Avenue branch: “She said, ‘Hey, we have a truck coming with a bunch of coins.’”
They were all pennies, but the Ericksons had been collecting them since 1978. And more than 41 years of pennies added up.
When the truck provided by Lee Bohrer arrived and the five-gallon buckets were carted into Affinity Plus and they were run through the coin machine, the final count came in.
42,878 pennies.
“That donation after 41 years of collecting was pretty spectacular,” Wuebker said.
Although he wasn’t sure that the dollar amount — just short of $429 — was the largest the branch received, it was right up there. The total donations in Mankato over the five-day fundraiser was $3,209.82.
At Affinity Plus branches across the state, Minnesotans contributed more than $38,000 in spare change. The credit union, which had pledged to match the first $25,000, ultimately decided to match them all.
“Just pocket change, it adds up,” Wuebker said.
Second Harvest, which supports food shelves across the state including ECHO in Mankato, makes it add up even more. The bulk-buying power of the Twin Cities-based nonprofit allows it to provide three meals for every $1 donation.
So with the Affinity Plus match, the Ericksons and their pennies will fill 856 stomachs.
“It’s a good cause, that’s for sure,” Doug Erickson said. “Especially the way things are with people being hard up and needing food. I figured it was the best time of all to help them out.”
It all started in the late 1970s when Erickson opened The New Deal Cafe on Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato. He installed one of those old penny scales where people could check their weight for 1 cent.
The pennies from the scale were put in a jar, and Erickson started tossing in pennies from his pocket. Even after the cafe went out of business a few years later, the habit continued.
“After that, I just quit using pennies,” he said. “I’d throw them in a jar and never spent pennies.”
Years, then decades went by as the number of jars grew. Maybe it’s not surprising that Erickson finally decided to part with them in a pandemic-induced economic downturn that has been the steepest since the Great Depression.
The New Deal Cafe was named in honor of the poverty-relief efforts of President Franklin Roosevelt, and a big photo of FDR adorned its walls. Doug Erickson’s admiration for the president had been passed down by his father.
“He grew up in the Great Depression. He was a big fan of his and he was also in the CCC,” Erickson said of Roosevelt’s work program for unemployed young men. “He went up and did work in the forests of northern Minnesota.”
And that’s how those pennies from a scale in cafe named after The New Deal, contributed mostly by people who were worried they were eating too much, were the start of a collection that four decades later would serve people who don’t have enough to eat.
Erickson wonders if the gift made by himself and his wife might spark similar sentiments in others, even if what they have to give doesn’t require delivery by a truck: “I hope that more people will donate at this time to the food shelves wherever they happen to be.”
