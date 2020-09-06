We’ve all been looking for things to be happy about, things to smile over during the pandemic.
It’s always seemed that people can’t help smiling when they see goats. My stepson and his wife got some Nigerian dwarf goats and it would take a hardhearted person to not get goo-goo about them.
Sure, kittens and puppies make us happy, but when it comes to livestock, goats reign as joy makers for most people.
Like any farm animal, it’s easy to romanticize owning them. People who raise goats will tell you they have their downsides.
Hooves need to be trimmed, they need to be dewormed. They are masters at escaping fencing and will eat anything and everything. Bucks in rut can be cantankerous and smell horrible. And bucks have a variety of weird and disgusting habits.
Still, they’re generally mild mannered and like being around people.
It turns out that goats don’t just make people happy, but goats appear to like happy people.
Researchers in London put up photos of people smiling and photos of people looking stern and found goats more often were attracted to and spent more time interacting with the photos of smiling people.
Goats “are even way more complex than we thought,” said co-author Natalia Albuquerque.
Mark and Diane Bisch found out the joy goats can spread.
They have a farm site between Madison Lake and Lake Washington. The couple ran The Landing in Madison Lake for 30 years before selling it and spending more time sprucing up the farmsite where Mark grew up.
The couple accidentally created an attraction they now call Goofy Goat Farm (you can find it on Facebook).
Diane said early this spring they wanted to clean up some woodland on their property, located next to a road, so they put up some fencing and let their 30 goats in to do what goats do — eat underbrush and weeds and pretty much anything else they find.
“People just started stopping and watching them,” Diane said. “Then COVID hit and more people were stopping. We thought it would slow down after the restaurants and stuff opened again, but it didn’t at all.”
Five babies were born last weekend and on Monday she guesses nearly 200 people stopped to watch the goats.
Mark created a parking area and put out some picnic tables and made a kids play area.
Diane says it’s not just children who love to spend time among the goats, but adults too. “People bring carrots and apples and bread out and sit there for hours feeding them.”
The Goofy Goats Farm is free and open whenever the goats are out. The goats have a trail from their barn that goes down to the wooded area and pond.
“Every morning they go down, then about 6 or 7 at night the leader goat brings them back and puts them to bed,” Diane says.
She said giving people, especially kids, some cheer is rewarding.
“You can hear all these little kids laughing. It makes your heart happy.”
