MANKATO — A dispute over payment for a ride allegedly led a man to spray pepper spray at a former co-worker.
Isaiah Rashawn Cummings, 25, of Nicollet, was charged with felony assault Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A man told police from a hospital bed Feb. 26 he used to work with Cummings and Cummings had been harassing him. Cummings believed he was owed $20 for once giving the man a ride home, according to a court complaint.
The man said he was walking near Bethany College in Mankato and Cummings drove by and demanded the money. Cummings then reportedly parked, walked up, sprayed pepper spray and left without ever saying a word.
The pepper spray got into the man's eyes, causing blurred vision and pain that the man rated as being “10 out of 10.”
