NORTH MANKATO — Gillette Pepsi Mankato is inviting the public to take part in its commemoration of 125 years in business.
The company will celebrate the milestone by sponsoring a “grand birthday bash” 3-6 p.m. Aug. 28 at its location, 1970 James Drive.
Party favors will be distributed to the first 125 families to arrive at the party, which is on a Monday.
Several children’s activities are planned and include a bounce house and yard games. Brats, cake, ice cream and a variety of Pepsi products will be served to attendees.
Representatives from the local nonprofit Feeding our Communities Partners will be on hand to serve food. Free-will donations for FOCP will be accepted. The program offers a variety of school food assistance programs for students.
The North Mankato event is one of four parties planned Aug. 28 at Gillette Pepsi locations.
Founded by Norman Gillette Sr. in 1937, as a business out of Viroqua, Wisconsin, with one delivery truck, the Gillette Pepsi franchise has expanded across southern Minnesota, northeastern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin. The company remains family owned.
The soft drink, now known as Pepsi, was developed in 1898 by Caleb Bradham, a North Carolina chemist and pharmacist. Bradham’s “Brad’s drink” was a combination of carbonated water, sugar, vanilla, rare oils and cola nuts.
Renaming his drink in 1902, Bradham began to bottle and distribute Pepsi-Cola. The first franchise was established in 1907.
