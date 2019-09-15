MANKATO — A recent report from a housing developer-aligned nonprofit claims Minnesota cities collect too much money from permit fees, but local officials say the fee structure in question is mostly a metro-area issue.
Still, at least one local lawmaker believes south-central Minnesota cities should do a better job keeping track of fees and reducing the costs for construction.
"All of that adds to the cost for affordable housing," Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, said. "We have to look at it, that's part of the puzzle."
Draheim chairs a legislative work group examining housing affordability, which reviewed the report from the Housing Affordability Institute on Tuesday.
According to the nonprofit's findings, most cities in the state fail to follow state law by reporting how much revenue and expenditures come from permit fees. A little more than 100 cities submitted fee reports to the state from 2014 to 2017. In 2018, that number jumped to 262 cities.
The Housing Affordability Institute, which represents home builders throughout the state, said those cities overcharged builders by $78 million total over the past five years. The report highlights mainly metro-area suburbs the organization says is charging more than they spend on the building and inspection process.
City officials across the state, including the League of Minnesota Cities, say the report doesn't take into account local governments' overall costs in the building process and only considers data from better economic times. They say most cities' expenditures actually exceed any revenue gained from permit fees over the past decade, when Minnesota's economy struggled for a few years after the recession of 2007-2008.
The nonprofit said the cities are collecting excess revenue through the building permit process by adding additional fees to the process beyond what's stipulated through state and federal law. Yet local government officials say many greater Minnesota cities don't add on those extra costs.
"The reality is at least for the regular builders around here, our fee structure is based on the uniform building code based on the state structure of valuation," Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges said.
North Mankato Community Development Director Mike Fischer agreed. Fischer said Mankato and North Mankato aligned their permitting process years ago to follow state guidelines without adding extra fees, as officials from both cities agreed builders were likely attracted to the greater Mankato area as a whole.
"Ironically, when we have contractors that are building houses in the Twin Cities and when they come down to North Mankato, they are amazed at how low our permit process costs," Fischer said.
Data collected by the Housing Affordability Institute shows Mankato took in almost $1.3 million in fees last year, but spent $1.4 million, for a deficit of about $130,000. North Mankato collected about $460,000 but spent $400,000, for a $60,000 gain, according to the report.
It appears Mankato and North Mankato only submitted reports to the state last year, while New Ulm and Eagle Lake have reported their fee collection to the state several times over the past five years.
According to the report, Eagle Lake has collected close to $140,000 more than it spent on building efforts over the past five years. New Ulm only collected about $5,000 more than it spent during the same period.
Fischer and Hentges said cities closer to Minneapolis and St. Paul tend to add extra hook-up charges, while cities in southern Minnesota don't. In addition, they say area builders aren't as concerned with permit fees as they are with the state's regulations.
Draheim said the permit fees issue is part of a larger, needed look at construction regulations throughout Minnesota. He said he and other lawmakers have heard the same criticisms about regulations from nonprofits trying to find homes for people to large corporate housing developers.
"It just compounds," he said.
The Madison Lake Republican, himself a Realtor in the area, said some of the regulations are driving up costs far past what governments can afford.
He pointed to a recently lauded $15 million affordable housing project in New Ulm that will convert an old high school into 49 apartment units. That adds up to a little more than $300,000 per unit, but the average house sold in New Ulm since the start of 2018 cost about $150,000, according to Draheim.
"And this looks like a cool project," Draheim said. "I don't want to diss these people, but if we're going to use government funds for it, where do we draw the line?"
