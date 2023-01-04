MANKATO — The sloppy, icy mess that hit Tuesday gave way to a steady snow on Wednesday, with road crews struggling with cleanup. But by Thursday morning the snow is to taper off, with colder temps setting in for the weekend and a little warmup later next week.
Snowfall amounts by Wednesday afternoon in the Mankato region ranged from 8 inches to 1 foot, with the higher snow levels in the New Ulm and Waseca areas.
The city of Mankato has set a snow emergency that runs from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Thursday. North Mankato declared a snow emergency that runs midnight Wednesday to noon Thursday. During a snow emergency, there is no parking on streets.
BENCO Electric reported power outages affecting about 700 customers Wednesday afternoon, primarily in Decoria, McPherson, Medo, Beauford and Rapidan townships in Blue Earth County. Xcel Energy was reporting no outages in the Mankato region.
"There are a lot of cars and semis in the ditch," said Blue Earth County Sheriff Jeff Wersal.
"Yesterday was worse than today (Wednesday). It takes a while for people to realize how bad it is and to slow down."
Wersal said some vehicles also went into the ditch Wednesday and one vehicle rolled near Madison Lake, but there were no injuries.
He said there hadn't been any serious injuries or emergency calls in the county that were hampered by the storm as of Wednesday.
“A lot of the commuter traffic is on the state highways and State Patrol takes care of those," Wersal said.
The patrol reported more than 1,200 crashes, spinouts and jackknifed semis on state highways from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning.
Minnesota Department of Transportation Assistant District Engineer Scott Morgan said crews across the sprawling Mankato district have been tackling the storm in different ways. The district stretches to the South Dakota border, down to the Interstate 90 corridor and north to New Prague.
"The western part of the district had a lot more snow and less icing (Tuesday). As you moved further east, we got more ice. Out west they had higher winds and visibility problems. We had people going in the ditch and had to respond to those. You handle it differently depending on what's going on."
Morgan said the district had 83 plow trucks out, and on Wednesday MnDOT was deploying road graders in the Mankato region to try to scrape ice buildup off roadways.
"We try to pry that loose and get some salt on it because it's going to get colder soon."
Morgan said crews with snowblowers were also out Wednesday removing windrows of snow and ice at roundabouts and interchanges.
Morgan said a meteorologist MnDOT consults said ice storms like this one are more characteristic in states to the south of Minnesota.
"But we get them and know how to deal with it."
He encouraged drives to slow down for the conditions and take care around snowplows, which throw up a lot of snow.
He said MnDOT's 511 website is a good source for people to go to before they head out on the roads.
MnDOT trucks are equipped with monitors that feed information back to the district office and update 511 on real-time conditions.
"It's pretty timely so people can get good information before they head out."
Some of the trucks also have cameras so people can view video of what highways look like as the plows do their work.
Luke Arnold was on his second day as the new North Mankato public works director Wednesday, as his crew was trying to clear roads.
"This storm is problematic because we get continuing snow and it's harder to do the cleanup."
Arnold said the city has six large trucks to plow snow, plus one backup.
He said the city doesn't call snow emergencies unless needed.
"It's hard because it's difficult for people to move their vehicles and find a place to park. We understand that."
But Arnold said it's important to get the streets cleared so residents can get around.
In lower North Mankato many streets become very narrow with vehicles parked on both sides.
"There are a lot of places right now in lower North Mankato where it's so narrow we can't physically get plows through."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.