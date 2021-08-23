SLEEPY EYE — A pet treat manufacturer has closed on the purchase of the former Del Monte plant in Sleepy Eye, according to the Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch.
Steve Trachtenberg, owner of Chasing Our Tails, based in Minneota, has been in negotiations for the former canning plant since last year.
California-based Del Monte Foods closed the canning plant in 2019, affecting 360 workers.
Chasing Our Tails plans to expand packaging operations and business lines. Founded in 2009, the company produces dog treats and chews found in specialty stores.
CEO Elena Kalogeropoulos said in a statement that once complete, the “acquisition would triple the company’s footprint and support expanded research, development and manufacturing.”
Chasing Our Tails representatives estimate the deal could generate about 50 jobs in the next couple of years, according to the Herald Dispatch.
Trachtenberg said the purchase agreement was the first step in a long process before they can claim ownership of the facility. The $2.6 million purchase included the 21-acre property with more than 200,000 square feet of space in the buildings, the Herald Dispatch reported.
“I’m excited by the long term potential for growth and expansion in Sleepy Eye,” Trachtenberg said. “I look forward to working with local community leaders to understand the myriad of business opportunities made possible by the awakening of this sleeping giant.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.