MANKATO — The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society has food available for pet owners who cannot afford to purchase their own.
“We’ve done the Food Share program for 10 years,” said BENCHS Executive Director Andrew Burk.
He said the animal shelter partners with the ECHO Food Shelf to let its clients know that no-cost pet food is available. Also, during this time of pandemic, BENCHS has employed a minimal exposure method of distributing food.
The Food Share program is made possible by grants from the Mankato Area Foundation and the Mankato Area United Way. Other partners include PetSmart, Target, Cub Foods, Walmart and Mills Fleet Farm.
Burk said that, prior to the pandemic, they were getting 15-20 requests for food. Now that number is closer to 30. They have enough food on hand, though, to handle up to 75.
“We couldn’t do what we do without the community’s donations,” Burk said.
If you’d like to inquire about the BENCHS Food Share program, visit them online at benchs.org or call 507-625-6373. You can also come to BENCHS, 1250 North River Drive, between noon and 4 p.m. and ring the doorbell at door No. 1 to request pet food.
They also accept donations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.