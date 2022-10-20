For some, Fido and Fluffy came into their families during the pandemic, when pet owners worked from home and had ample time to care for their newly adopted dog or cat.
But now that people are back to their workplaces full-time, they are finding that they can’t care for their beloved pet as well as they would like.
Hence the fact that pet surrenders are up, according to area animal rescue experts. Another reason for the trends are that pet owners are moving and discover that their new housing doesn’t allow pets, and thus their need to surrender them, said Kristina Bergeson, lead animal care technician at the Blue Earth Nicollet Humane Society (BENCHS).
“We have received pretty large numbers of inquiries regarding owner surrenders in the last couple of months,” she said. “It’s a difficult time when they have to surrender an animal.
“Across the board, a lot of facilities have long waiting lists right now,” she added.
At the Waseca County Animal Humane Society, there is no shelter space to hold surrendered pets. President Dede Barton said they operate solely on a foster system.
They too have seen an uptick in pet surrenders, Barton said.
“We always seem to see an increase of owner surrenders at this time of year,” she said. “I’m not sure why. It is kind of a rollercoaster. We’re a small organization and I’ve had probably four owner surrender requests in the last five days. That’s absolutely up from a month ago.”
To compound the pet problem, adoptions are down. For 2022, BENCHS has had 653 adoptions so far, compared to 976 in 2021. In 2020, the staff facilitated 1,066 pet adoptions.
Bergeson said they’ve seen an improvement with pet adoptions in recent weeks, with 50 adoptions already in October and 63 for the month of September.
Another factor that might contribute to the uptick in pet surrenders and the decrease in pet adoptions is the increase in the cost of care for beloved Fido and Fluffy.
Pet food costs have outpaced general inflation by 0.6%, according to an article published in The Guardian. And a single surprise veterinary bill can launch 42 percent of pet owners into debt, The Guardian article quotes a recent Forbes study as saying.
In fact, at BENCHS, the food share program has become increasingly popular. So far during 2022, the program has served 172 pet owners.
Nationally, the great pet adoption boom peaked in April and May of 2020 with nearly one in five U.S. households, or 23 million, giving animals new homes during the pandemic, The Guardian reports. But as our return to a sense of normalcy has coincided with historic inflation rates, pet owners have been forced to re-evaluate their priorities.
At BENCHS and the Waseca County Animal Humane Society, they’re always seeking pet foster families, monetary donations and donations of pet food.
For BENCHS, donations can be made at benchs.org or walked into the shelter at 1250 N. River Drive in Mankato. For the Waseca County Animal Humane Society, reach out to facebook.com/WasecaCAHS.
