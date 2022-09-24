NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will fly a flag in October in honor of Navy Chief Petty Officer Alvin C. Peterson.
An outdoor ceremony is slated 10 a.m. Saturday at Wheeler Park.
Peterson was born March 16, 1919, in North Dakota.
After joining the Navy Dec. 8, 1941, he served as a yeoman in the South Pacific with Service Force 7th Fleet.
He married Jean M. Kelly May 2, 1942, at the U.S. Naval Training Station in Great Lakes, Illinois. They moved to Mankato in 1981.
Peterson died June 6, 2012, in Mankato. He is buried in Woodland Hills Cemetery.
Survivors include his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and a nephew.
For more information about the tribute, call Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.