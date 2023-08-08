Partygoers during a Saturday night event are likely to see lots of shooting stars while they scan the night sky at the Jeffers Petroglyphs site.
Light pollution is minimal at the historical site, one of several official partner sites for the Bell Museum of Natural History‘s statewide astronomy-related events during the week.
The village of Jeffers is 6 miles to the west of the long ridge of quartzite outcroppings where ancient people carved symbols into the rock. Miles of prairieland are between the historic site and its northeast postal address, Comfrey. There’s enough distance between the site and the region’s larger communities — Windom and Springfield — so no town glow domes will wreck the site’s Star Party — as long as the clouds cooperate.
“We are rated as green or light blue on the (Bortel) scale of darkness. You’d have to travel further north to get a better view,” said the site’s manager, David Briese, referring to objects in space that can be seen by unaided eyes.
Darkness is a desirable characteristic for the locations the Bell has picked as hosts for a variety of night sky-related activities. Briese said only a sliver of the moon will be visible during the 8-11 p.m. gathering at Jeffers Petroglyphs.
The Milky Way, Polaris and Saturn will be overhead during the family-friendly party, so guests are encouraged to bring binoculars. Not only will visitors have a chance to look for galaxies, stars and planets, they can enjoy peak viewing of the annual Perseid meteor showers as well as a hands-on celebration of the site’s new user-friendly Unistellar telescopes.
Bliese said state Legacy funds allowed the upgrade to “smart” instruments that automatically track celestial objects.
The Bell also plans a virtual kickoff event for its Statewide Star Party. “Astronomy for All” is 6-7 p.m. Thursday. Discussions will offer Indigenous peoples’ perspectives on studies of the night sky.
The live conversation will feature Vince Diaz, chair of the Department of American Indian Studies at the University of Minnesota, and Jim Rock, director of Indigenous Programming at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. The talk will be moderated by Gaagige Aanakwadikwe, Bell Museum’s native American initiatives education specialist.
Aanakwadikwe said a long time ago Indigenous people began looking up into the night sky.
“Often, they would make observations from their canoes,” she said.
Ancients not only were knowledgeable about celestial movements and the varied colors of the planets, they recognized patterns and gave names to groups of stars.
“We call Ursa Major the fisher constellation, Ursa Minor the loon constellation,” Aanakwadikwe said.
The visitors center at Bliese’s site offers programs for people curious about how its ancient carvings relate to astronomy. Archaeological evidence indicates many tribes traveled many miles to the site not only to dig for a red-brown mudstone, but to worship and to view constellations.
Aanakwadikwe suggests Star Party host sites offer activities to teach children about astronomy. One example, she said, would be a 13-month calendar based on the patterns of a painted turtle’s shell.
“We use it to teach moon phases as it travels around our Earth.”
Bliese said visitors to the site will not be charged an admission fee for the Aug. 12 event.
Pets are not allowed on the grounds and camping is not available at the site.
If You Go What: Star Party with Unistellar telescopes Where: Jeffers Petroglyphs site, rural Comfrey. When: 8-11 p.m. Saturday Cost: Free. For more information about the statewide virtual kickoff event, go to: bellmuseum.umn.edu/event/statewide-star-party-virtual-kick-off-2023. For information about Jeffers Petroglyphs site, go to: mnhs.org/jefferspetroglyphs.
