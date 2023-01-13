MANKATO — A plan to get grade school kids off the streets and onto a newly constructed sidewalk was scaled back six years ago when walks were scrapped on Pfau Street near Washington Elementary.
Strong opposition from homeowners prompted city officials to cancel plans to add the new sidewalk on residents’ already scant front yards.
A better approach, city staff suggested, was to wait until the street needed to be reconstructed. At that point, unnecessarily wide Pfau Street could be narrowed, allowing people to keep all of their yard even as a new sidewalk and a boulevard were built on space previously used for driving lanes.
With Pfau Street reconstruction scheduled to begin in fewer than three months, the compromise appears to remain satisfactory to both sides. Of 29 property owners abutting the street, just four showed up at an informational meeting last month and none attended a public hearing before the City Council this week.
The $1.37 million project between Main and Fair streets will reduce Pfau Street’s width from 40 feet to 32, which is more typical for a residential street and will create space for virtually all of the 4-foot boulevard and 5-foot sidewalk without cutting into yards.
“Essentially placing the back of the walk where the back of the curb is today on the west side of the road,” Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty said. “That should minimize the amount of impact to boulevards, landscaping, trees and also provide the greatest amount of offset from residences to the sidewalk.”
The new 4-foot boulevard will provide space for plows to dump snow from the street without piling it directly on the sidewalk, McCarty said.
The Pfau Street project, which will include replacement of all of the underground utilities, will be the first of a series of street reconstructions in the neighborhood between Mankato’s hospital and Victory Drive over the next several years. The area has been the site of an increasing number of water main breaks in recent years, McCarty said.
“So we want to get out and get ahead of this before we have more catastrophic failures where a water main break can affect the storm sewer or the sanitary sewer, perhaps cause private property damage as well.”
As is typical when underground utilities are being replaced, the goal will be to break ground early in the construction season because the significant excavation involved in a complete reconstruction requires nearly six months to finish. The tentative construction schedule for Pfau is April 3 to Sept. 29.
The depth and complexity of the work also drive up costs, something property owners will see in the assessments that will fund 28% of the construction costs. Christ the King Lutheran Church is facing $79,000 in assessments with most homeowners being charged between $10,000 and $17,000.
After Pfau Street, other projects planned in the area include Belmont Drive in 2024, Long Street in 2025, Fair Street in 2026, Emerson Lane in 2027 and McConnell Street and Anderson Drive in 2028.
