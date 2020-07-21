LE CENTER — A widespread phone outage that began Monday afternoon affected Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office lines.
Residents were not able to reach the dispatcher's line at 357-4440 during the outage. Email messages were sent out to alert residents of alternate methods to use to reach deputies. The 911 line was not affected.
A hardware-related problem caused the outage that began around 2 p.m. Monday, a MidCo spokeswoman said.
Service was restored to most lines by 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, however the company's customer service lines were not yet working at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. MidCo is requesting customers to use social media to contact the company while the service in unavailable.
