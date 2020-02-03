MANKATO — A photographer who raped a woman during a photo shoot in Mankato in 2017 was sentenced to prison.
Bob Orina Masaki, 34, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty to felony criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A woman told police Masaki was an acquaintance and she agreed to model for photos after he made repeated requests, according to a court complaint. They met at a hotel in Mankato, where the woman said Masaki took photographs while he raped her.
Masaki was sentenced to three years in prison, with credit for 456 days already served.
The sentence is concurrent with a 2018 conviction on the same charge in Olmsted County. Masaki had sex with a juvenile girl during a photo shoot, according to court records in that case.
Masaki received a stayed sentence and was on probation when he was accused in Mankato. An 18-month prison sentence was later executed in the Olmsted County case.
