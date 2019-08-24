Above: Acacia Riss, 2, paints a section of a mandala, created for public participation, at Chalkfest on Saturday. The event, held Saturday in the parking lot behind Consolidated Communication’s Hickory Street headquarters, was a fundraiser for SMILES. Above right: Shawn McCann smudges chalk onto the pavement while showing Lydia Anderson some techniques at Chalkfest on Saturday. McCann was instrumental in bringing 15 artists to Chalkfest, nearly doubling last year’s number.
