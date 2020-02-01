A small group of participants jump into Hallett Pond in St. Peter during the annual Polar Plunge. This year's plunge put the total of money raised over the past 14 years at over $1 million, said Molly Egan with the Special Olympics.
Elizabeth "Betty" Meyer, age 88 of St. Peter, passed away January 30, 2020. Memorial Mass is 11:00am Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Catholic Church of St. Peter in St. Peter with visitation at 9:30am. www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Harlene "Holly" Iris (Williams) Frohling, Mankato, 79, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at MCHS - Mankato. Memorial services will be held at 3pm Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Woodland Hills Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the services at Woodland Hills. woodlandhi…
