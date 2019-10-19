The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Posse rides down 3rd Street Northeast in Waseca as part of Saturday's funeral procession for the late Merton Schwarz. Schwarz played an integral role in forming the mounted posse in the 1960s as Waseca County sheriff.
Casey Ek for The Free Press
Ken Borgmann (right), a longtime friend and colleague of Merton Schwarz, carries the former Waseca County sheriff’s ashes to Grace Lutheran Church in Waseca on Saturday. Schwarz died last Tuesday at the age of 100.
Casey Ek for The Free Press
