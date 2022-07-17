As the sizzling heat of summer settles in, fairs can’t be far behind.
Fairs aren’t for everyone, but I’ve always had a soft spot for them.
As a kid, the Nicollet County Fair was a big wonderland of 4-H exhibits and animal showings, midway and decadent foods.
I still like to hit the county fairs, although the grounds and number of exhibits have shrunk over the years. It’s a tough time for fair boards everywhere as the rural population has dipped and budgets get tighter. Midways have been reduced or eliminated as carnivals struggle with fuel and food costs rising and have trouble attracting employees.
Still, surveys show people are attracted to fairs in large part because of the fairs’ farm roots. Seeing farm animals is the No. 1 reason many visit a fair.
That should bode well for fairs, so long as they can keep lining up a good supply of farm animals. The more society is removed from agricultural roots, the more people want to feel some connection to rural life.
While local fairs have mostly gotten smaller and face myriad challenges, the Minnesota State Fair remains a giant among fairs nationwide.
They keep adding new buildings, booking big-name entertainment and drawing throngs of visitors. The fair typically tops 2 million visitors a year, although the number was down last year because of COVID.
While the sheer size of the fair and wide variety of attractions draw visitors, it’s the food that is the focus for many people. It is, in fact, the biggest culinary event in the state by far.
The fair last week unveiled its always-anticipated new foods list, a roster that included 38 dishes offered up by longtime vendors and newcomers.
Several tend toward the exotic, like dej qab zib, a coconut lychee colada, from Union Hmong Kitchen.
You’d think they have done all that can be done with pickles at the fair, from giant pickles to deep-fried pickles to pickles wrapped in bacon and pickle beer.
But there are always new ways to serve them up, including this year’s new entry of Pickle Pizza.
It’s one of the wonders of the fair that entrepreneurs can always come up with new food offerings when it seems to most people that pretty much anything that could be served has been.
The Pickle Pizza, from Rick’s Pizza, has a homemade, hand-tossed dough loaded with mozzarella, dill ranch sauce, and crinkle-cut slabs of dill pickles with a crunchy texture.
I’ll pass. But if you’re a pickle lover, it sounds great.
Lulu’s Public House is offering up the Tot Dog. The corn-dog style food takes an all-beef hot dog, rolls it in a tater-tot batter, throws in some cheddar cheese and onions and deep fries the dog.
Of course, the mainstay of fair vendors has always been food on a stick, including deep-fried lobster, candy bars, bacon, cheese, nut rolls, salmon, pork chops, deep-fried chocolate-dipped bananas, tacos, even tater-tot hotdish.
This year’s new on-a-stick entries includes cake and Kulfi Indian-Style Ice Cream.
Hummus, the plant-based chickpea dish that generally doesn’t have Americans turning to it in droves, gets a sweet-instilled American variation at the fair this year with a creamy, chocolate hazelnut hummus bowl from Baba’s.
It’s fun to try something new, but I’m a creature of habit. I’ll get the giant smoked turkey leg and then a cob of sweet corn and a Schell’s beer.
But I’ll save some room for a new food — the Buzz’n Hot Honey Chicken Sausage Kebob. I can’t imagine hot honey drizzled over chicken sausage skewered with cornmeal biscuit chunks and served on a bed of coleslaw can be bad.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.