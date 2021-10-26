MANKATO — A new facility set to start construction this week could serve up more space for pickleball players this spring, if all goes well.
The Picklebarn, a planned 27,000-square-foot facility set at the intersection of North Victory and Power drives, will break ground Wednesday afternoon.
The project, developed through APX Construction, will take about six months and could be ready to open as early as March, barring delays.
"We are definitely getting excited," said Sidney Elofson, co-owner of the Picklebarn. "It's been a long process for us."
Sidney and her husband, Mitch, are St. Peter natives and Gustavus Adolphus College alums who fell in love with pickleball about four years ago. Both are lifelong tennis players, but they found pickleball exciting once they tried it.
"We bought some paddles of our own and have kind of just been playing ever since," Mitch said.
The couple decided about a year and a half ago to open a space of their own to play more pickleball as the sport's popularity increased in the region.
Similar to tennis but with a few tweaks from games such as badminton and pingpong, pickleball has grown so big the city of Mankato plans to add six more courts at Tourtellotte Park. City officials converted six tennis courts into pickleball courts after a group of players petitioned in 2014 for space of their own.
The Picklebarn is set to have eight indoor pickleball courts, though there could be more courts added outside the facility if the Elofsons get enough membership and funding. The courts will be tournament-ready, but the Elofsons also plan to offer introductory pickleball courses and even some net time for youth tennis.
Plans for the Picklebarn, which would also include a mezzanine level for people to snack and watch the action on the courts, have inspired a lot of interest among regional pickleball fans.
"I'm hearing from participants that they're really excited to have something like this," said Joy Leafblad, the sports and special events director for Visit Mankato. "That will bring not only more space to play but the opportunity to bring in tournaments."
The Elofsons said the journey to starting a pickleball facility has been a little difficult, from figuring out how to secure loans and funding for the project to working with developer APX on plans to securing the necessary city permitting. Yet they're glad to see their work coming to fruition over the next few months and are grateful for the community support thus far for the project.
"We think it's going to be something that's hopefully exciting for the Mankato community," Mitch said.
