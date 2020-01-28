MANKATO — The big-ticket items in a feasibility report on possible Tourtellotte Park improvements all center on the municipal swimming pool.
Another smaller component of the plan, though, might have the strongest group of lobbyists as the Mankato City Council considers where to prioritize spending of sales-tax revenue on new sports and recreation facilities.
"We're part of the fastest-growing sport in the United States," Earle Peters told the council Monday night.
Peters and his wife, Betsy, represented the Mankato Area Pickleball Association and called for a $390,000 expansion and enhancement of the Tourtellotte courts for pickleball — a game that looks a bit like tennis but involves a racket that's sort-of an oversized ping-pong paddle, a ball like a wiffle ball and the fast-paced volleys of badminton.
Six years ago, the pickleballers demonstrated their lobbying prowess at a council work session dedicated to a discussion of millions of dollars of sports and recreation facility requests ranging from baseball and softball fields to ice rinks and indoor swimming facilities. More than two-dozen elderly Mankatoans made the biggest splash at the 2014 meeting with an $11,000 request to convert a pair of tennis courts into six pickleball courts.
“We thought the numbers might help our case,” said Sandy Buckley, who was president of the Mankato Pickleball Association at the time.
“We love being intimidated,” joked then-Council member Jack Considine.
The council quickly agreed to convert the courts, and Earle Peters said the decision has been vindicated.
"I would say they're the most utilized courts in Mankato," he said, noting that the courts are in such high demand that a Pickleball Association member built a half-dozen benches for the players waiting their turn.
"Remember the movie 'Field of Dreams?'" Peters asked. "... We've proven so far, if you build it we'll play on it."
Betsy Peters emphasized the inclusive nature of the sport — in terms of age, gender and athletic ability.
"Being a star athlete is not a requirement in pickleball," she said, adding that some players are highly competitive while others are just seeking social engagement. "... The addition of six more courts, it would just be lovely."
The nearly $400,000 cost of the proposal is substantially higher than the association's first $11,000 request, largely because the next set of courts would be built from scratch where a sand volleyball court now sits. In addition, the plan includes a concrete area leading from the courts to water fountains and restrooms.
