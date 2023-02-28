MANKATO —The Picklebarn of Mankato is holding a grand opening this weekend with a variety of tournaments, open court play, fitness classes and food trucks.
The business, at 90 Power Drive on the east side of Mankato, is owned and operated by Mitch and Sidney Elofson.
They opened the facility in November, featuring several pickleball courts, a viewing and social mezzanine for private and corporate events, a lounge, fitness room and locker rooms as well as a conference room that can be used for, among other things, corporate team-building and leadership retreats that incorporate pickleball.
Food trucks will be on hand all weekend. Besides pickleball, there will be Zumba and yoga, a wine and pickleball painting event and free pickleball clinics every half hour.
Visit picklebarnmn.com or picklebarnmn on Facebook for the full list of events.
