COURTLAND — A head-on vehicle collision on an icy highway Thursday morning near Courtland resulted in injuries.
The State Patrol said a section of Highway 14 was closed for a few hours while the accident was being investigated.
The patrol has not yet released the names of people who were in the vehicles that crashed about 11:45 a.m.
The crash involved a 21-year-old St. Cloud man, who was driving a westbound 2004 Dodge Ram and a 47-year-old Prior Lake man, who was driving an eastbound 2019 Promaster van.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.