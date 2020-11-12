COURTLAND — A head-on vehicle collision on an icy highway Thursday morning near Courtland resulted in injuries.

The State Patrol said a section of Highway 14 was closed for a few hours while the accident was being investigated.

The patrol has not yet released the names of people who were in the vehicles that crashed about 11:45 a.m.

The crash involved a 21-year-old St. Cloud man, who was driving a westbound 2004 Dodge Ram and a 47-year-old Prior Lake man, who was driving an eastbound 2019 Promaster van.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you