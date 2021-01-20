VERNON CENTER — One driver was injured when two pickups collided Wednesday afternoon a few miles north of Vernon Center.

Joseph John Harker, 39, of Montevideo, was driving a southbound 2014 Ford F250 on Highway 169 at 12:41 p.m. when the pickup collided with a southbound 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Matthew Raymond Potz, 43, of Vernon Center, the State Patrol said.

Harker was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Health Clinic Systems in Mankato.

He had been attempting a U-turn on the highway when the pickups crashed and was cited for failure to yield, the patrol said.

Potz was not injured, the patrol said.

