MANKATO — Sarah Denn was on Lookout Drive while on a break from work in fall 2021 when she noticed a beautiful fall scene below her.
She pulled out her iPhone and snapped a photo of the landscape.
With the fall colors, sky and lighting just right, it was one of what she’s come to think of as “God moments” in her years of snapping photos in the Mankato area.
“It was just perfect,” she said.
The moment she captured — a blue sky above, a landscape of fall colors near Sibley Park below it, and a reflection of the trees in the river at the bottom — earned her first place in Mankato’s annual photo contest.
Mankato City Council members recognized her as one of 12 photographers whose work will be featured in the city’s 2023 calendar. Denn, the first place winner, will also have her “Fall Lookout” photo framed and displayed in city buildings along with second-place winner Todd Hanselman’s “Hockey Day Minnesota on a Snowy Night.”
Mayor Najwa Massad congratulated each of the 12 photographers, saying they should be proud of their work. The calendar, which is about showcasing Mankato’s beauty across seasons, will be in the fall/winter edition of the city’s newsletter set to be sent out in late November.
Denn, of Cleveland, has had her work featured in the calendar before. She doesn’t set out to take photos necessarily, instead keeping an eye out for the right moments.
She thought another photo of hers would be in consideration. But when she heard her lookout photo was the one, she described it as a “cool” moment, and she brought her family with her to Monday’s unveiling.
As for next year’s contest, she already has photo submissions in mind. She particularly looks for moments that say “this is Mankato.” Capturing moments of beauty in nature is more than a hobby for her, she said, it’s also a way to connect with her Christian faith.
Mankato Free Press photographer and photo editor Pat Christman served as judge for the 2022 contest. The full list of photos and photographers by month in the calendar are as follows:
January — Hockey Day Minnesota on a Snowy Night by Todd Hanselman
February — Bend of the River by Bobby Duehring
March — Morning Rain in Mankato by Melissa Gregg
April — The Tulips in Lincoln Park by Dawn Campbell
May — Honor the Soldiers by Rivers Nelson
June — Silos by Jessica Hanevik
July — After the Storm by Tim Pulis
August — Lily Pond by Missy Manderfeld
September — Old Town 1888 Building Autumn by Charles Berg
October — Riverfront Park During Fall by Conner Blaukat
November — Fall Lookout by Sarah Denn
December — Sibley Park by Rachel Olmanson
