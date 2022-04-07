MANKATO — Mark Piepho is running for reelection to the Blue Earth County Commissioner District 3 seat.
"I am running for county commissioner, because I want to continue listening and learning from county residents in order to be an effective county commissioner," Piepho said in a statement.
Since first elected in 2008, he has served on several committees including Partners for Housing, Greater Mankato Growth Advisory Committee, Mankato Area Planning Organization and All Seasons Arena Board.
