NORTH MANKATO — Pile It On organizers have announced the results its 2022 campaign for ECHO Food Shelf.
The annual benefit, slated as part of North Mankato's Fun Day Parade, collected $2,026 in cash donations and 1,498 pounds of non-perishable items from parade-goers for the emergency food pantry.
Volunteers who collected donations during Saturday's parade include representatives of Target, KEYC News Now, Radio Mankato and Snell Motors, as well as ECHO Food Shelf board members.
The Pile It On tradition started in 1993 and over the years has collected more than 82,000 pounds of non-perishable items and more than $57,000 in cash donations.
