MANKATO — A narrowing of Riverfront Drive from four lanes to three in part of Mankato’s Old Town business district could be coming as soon as 2024.
But first, the City Council wants to try a test run to see how the changes would affect traffic, whether it would push more vehicles to Second Street and if Mankatoans like the overall effect of a more pedestrian-friendly Old Town.
Since 2016, when reducing the number of lanes on downtown Mankato’s busiest street was first suggested as part of the Old Town Master Plan, shop owners, their customers, manufacturers and commuters have been debating the repercussions of a redesign. The latest concept involves cutting the number of through lanes in each direction from two to one while adding a center turn lane for left-turning vehicles.
But the section of Old Town affected by the lane reduction would be shortened by one block — from Plum Street to Elm Street, rather than Plum to Rock streets. That only somewhat alleviated the concerns of Dotson Iron Castings, 200 W. Rock St., about the difficulty truck drivers would face turning from Rock to Riverfront, said consultant Angie Bersaw, a transportation planner for Bolton and Menk.
“I’ll be very transparent,” Bersaw told the council last week. “We don’t have 100% consensus. That’s pretty much impossible because of all the things we’re trying to balance.”
The demonstration project aims to determine if Riverfront Drive’s users could live with the downsides of the new design and if the anticipated benefits — fewer speeders, wider sidewalks with more landscaping and public art, improved pedestrian safety and a more pleasant shopping district — are achieved.
The test of the proposed changes would be done by using pavement paint and possibly planters to temporarily reduce the through lanes, add the center turn lane and create end-of-block bumpouts to shorten crosswalks.
“That’s becoming more popular — doing a demonstration or pilot of ‘How would this three-lane work?’” Bersaw said.
The timing of the pilot project hasn’t been decided, but it likely will need to be completed in the next 18 months or so. That would give engineers time to draft detailed construction plans for whatever design concept is chosen for Old Town in time for the scheduled construction of the roadway in 2024.
Expected to cost well over $7 million, the project will not only replace deteriorating pavement, it will involve a complete reconstruction down to underground utilities, making it a once-in-a-generation opportunity to dramatically redesign the Old Town experience.
Council member Jenn Melby-Kelley, owner of the Coffee Hag in Old Town, said fellow business owners like the new three-lane concept despite it being shortened by a block to address the concerns of industrial properties.
“I would support that, absolutely,” Melby-Kelley said.
Along with the lane changes, the proposal would double the number of signalized intersections in Old Town — adding traffic lights at Spring and Rock streets to the existing semaphores at Plum and Elm streets. All four sets of lights would be modern interconnected signals that would be synchronized so through traffic would generally have to stop no more than once at a red light.
Even if Riverfront drivers generally got a “green wave” of signal lights, Council member Dennis Dieken wonders if the presence of four sets of stoplights would push drivers from Riverfront to Second Street, creating problems for that largely residential parallel street.
A pilot project, he said, could prove or disprove his prediction.
“I think the demonstration would be very valuable,” he said.
Council member Jessica Hatanpa spoke on behalf of commuters from Mankato’s west side who use Riverfront Drive — which carries more than 18,000 vehicles a day — mainly to get to other parts of town and on behalf of North Riverfront Drive business owners who want customers to have good access. That “underrepresented group” is looking for a route that flows efficiently in any kind of weather, she said.
“I would like to see a demonstration and a demonstration in snow,” Hatanpa said.
Council President Mike Laven said he’s confident the three-lane concept can handle Riverfront Drive’s traffic volume and that a demonstration project, particularly one that includes the challenges of a Minnesota winter, is necessary to reassure others that the new design will work.
“I think people need to see that, more so than ever ...,” Laven said.
With a majority of the council deciding that a pilot project would be valuable, Bersaw and city staff were instructed to begin planning its implementation even though the demonstration is not in the current city budget.
City Manager Susan Arntz said a funding source would be found.
“There’s always money for priorities,” Arntz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.